Meghan Markle almost dated THIS famous footballer before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was asked out by English footballer before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was reportedly asked out by English footballter befoore Prince Harry.

British journalist Katie Hind revealed in DailyMail column that Ashley Cole showed interest in the Duchess of Sussex nearly a decade ago.

However, due to Katie's advice to Meghan, the date between the former Suits star and the former Chelsea and Arsenal player never happened.

Reflecting on the moment, Katie called it a "sliding doors" situation that could have changed Meghan's future.

Katie wrote, "And if they had [married], would Prince Harry still be a working royal here in the UK, a valued and popular member of the Firm, close to his father Charles, brother William, and sister-in-law Kate?"

"Might he have resumed a relationship with one or other of his exes, Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas, or met someone new and be settled now in Kensington Palace or at Windsor with a growing family?" she added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met on a blind date in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then tied the knot in 2018 and now live in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.