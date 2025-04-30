Paul Mescal to make exciting debut on London platform

Paul Mescal to make debut at London's National Theatre

Paul Mescal is set to make his debut at London’s National Theatre in two plays.

The 20th century plays A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman will focus on dysfunctional family relationships, the struggle for identity, and societal and familial expectations.

Tom Murphy play A Whistle In The Dark will be directed by Caitriona McLaughlin, while Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman is to be helmed by Rebecca Frecknall.

Further casting and ticket sale dates will be announced in due course. The dates for the plays are also yet to be announced.

The performances will be held in the Lyttelton Theatre. A Whistle In The Dark will later transfer to the Abbey Theatre, while a second pair of productions to run in the Lyttelton will be announced at a later date.

The productions will take place as part of National Theatre co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural programme.

Speaking about the new programme, Rubasingham said, “The National Theatre is a very special place at the heart of our national discourse, and I am incredibly proud to be its seventh director.

“I am so excited about everything to come, and the wealth of projects and artists announced today.

“The National Theatre is a beacon of creativity, humanity and possibilities. It holds the stories of so many people who have made this place mean so much to so many.

“This is just the beginning, a flavour of what’s to come, the start of the next chapter.”

The news about Mescal's upcoming theatre projects comes after it was announced the 29-year-old Irish actor will play Sir Paul McCartney in four films directed by Sir Sam Mendes about The Beatles.