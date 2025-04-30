Gizelle Bryant reveals her kids' reaction to Eminem amid trademark dispute

Gizelle Bryant's kids set strict rule against Eminem's song

Gizelle Bryant has spilled the beans on a rule that is set for Eminem’s music.

At the American reality show series, Love Hotel, premiere screening, she candidly discussed with People about the support that she’s received from her children for her legal battle with Eminem.

“Oh my God, no. And it's funny, because if it comes on the radio, in the car, my kids would be like, ‘That's Eminem. Turn it,’” she told the publication. “My kids are on top of it. They know. No, no Eminem for us.”

For those unversed, the Real Housewives star, Gizelle Bryant, and Marshall Bruce Mathers III, famously known as Eminem, are in a trademark dispute over the name of her podcast, Reasonably Shady.

Since 10 July 2001, he held the Shady, Slim Shady and Shaded Limited trademarks after he released the song with the same title from his third album.

Referring to the legal dispute, the 54-year-old media personality said, “I find it to be foolishness. I want it to be over, for sure.”

However, Bryant revealed that her podcast, Reasonably Shady, which she co-hosts with Robyn Dixon, is still up and running and also season 5 is almost ‘downloaded by 10 million’ fans.

Before concluding, she shared, “The Eminem lawsuit is still going. We're at the tail end, but you have to understand, it's like a Patent and Trade issue, and they have their own timeline for when it's over. So we're on their timeline.”