Prince William shaking down HRH of Prince Harry's wife as he ‘despises her'

Prince William is planning for a total stripping of all HRH affiliations

Prince William is planning to go full steam ahead with his plans for Prince Harry and his wife

This update has been shared by a royal source who recently sat with The Daily Beast.

This insider in question explained that the timeline for this title strip-down is for when Prince William takes the throne of England as its monarch.

According to the source, “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t.”

Because “He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body”.

To make matters worse the source admitted, “he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

And at the same time “Charles has completely lost control” of the situation, as well as his son who seems intent on “making his final years a misery” with his wife, the source concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that all these feelings have bubbled to the surface after Meghan Markle was photographed using her HRH for a gift basket that had “homemade strawberry sauce” for Jamie Kern Lima.

This too, when the couple had agreed to stop all affiliations to their HRH after they left the Firm in 2020 as part of their agreement with the late Queen.