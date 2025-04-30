 
Victoria Beckham looses her cool with Brooklyn, Nicola

Victoria and David Beckham join together in their anger over oldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola?

Deutsche Welle
April 30, 2025

It seems the antics Brooklyn Beckham and his wife are partaking in, has gotten to Victoria, despite her being the peacekeeper of the family.

A well-placed insider that just sat down with Heat World has shared news of this conflict.

According to their findings his mom feels "he needs to grow up" and finally "start acting like the eldest son.”

Because “His and Nicola’s behaviour has been really infuriating for Vic and David."

But “Brooklyn and Nicola have given their own ultimatum: that they won't attend any event if Kim’s there.”

For those unversed, Kim is the name of Cruz’s most recent girlfriend named Kim Turnbull.

However, according to the source this demand “got slapped down by David, who told Brooklyn that he was out of line and should only be thinking about showing up at his dad's birthday.”

Before signing off the source also shared Victoria’s reaction to the entire thing and said, “while Vic is usually the peacemaker, this has pushed her over the limit. She's told Brooklyn to stop with all the drama. It’s caused a huge rift between the brothers, with Cruz taking Romeo’s side.”

