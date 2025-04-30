Kelsea Ballerini surprisingly compares herself with Taylor Swift

Kelsea Ballerini shares her struggles to stand out with Taylor Swift

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about the challenges she faced due to her similarities with the 14-times Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

During an interview with Variety, the Cowboys Cry Too singer candidly shared her experience when a music executive rejected her in her early days in the music business.

She even referred to all the similarities she has with Taylor since they both began their careers at young age; are blonds, and country singers, she explained, "He looked at me and said, ‘Well, there’s already a Taylor Swift, and he was right.”

“There weren’t a lot of young female singer-songwriter girls in country music to look up to — Taylor was the North Star for me,” the five-time Grammy nominee lauded.

On September 25, 2015, the duo first collaborated for Swift’s 1989 World Tour to perform on Ballerini’s debut single Love Me Like You Mean It.

Before concluding, she told the outlet, “And still is in a lot of ways. I had to grow into my own identity as an artist and a songwriter and learn to differentiate myself.”

Previously, Ballerini shared what her her relationship with Swift to Billboard and said that she is like her elder sister whenever, she needed she'd reach out to the Blank Space singer.

For those unversed, Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift have been friends for more than a decade. The friendship began when the 35-year-old singer praised 31-year-old singer's Love Me Like You Mean on social media .