Meghan Markle reveals reasoning behind her nickname for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shares how she decided on short nickname for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revealed the significance of her nickname for husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, calls Harry just “H” with love. Her use of this short nickname has been well documented, with he most recently using it in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan had her first podcast interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, where she recalled why she came up with such a short nickname for her husband.

The Suits star shared that she had to come up with the nickname when she began dating Harry, the reason being that she had to keep the relationship secret.

“I couldn’t tell anyone who I was dating, and he was keeping it [secret]. So I think we were just on a letter basis,” she said.

Harry also used Meghan’s initial as her nickname for the same reason. From then on, the nicknames just stuck, and even their loved ones began using their letter-based nicknames.

“I like nicknames a lot. I love nicknames,” remarked the Duchess.

During the interview, she also gushed over Harry, with whom she shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

“My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful. He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed,” Meghna Markle said giddily.