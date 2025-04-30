Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. do THIS to teach kids valuable skills

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. do THIS to teach kids about other cultures

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. take their children to different countries to explore their cultures, and there’s one thing they always do: take a cooking class!

Geller and Prinze Jr. take kids Charlotte, 15, and Rocky, 12, on trips to attain cultural awareness, and enjoy learning about each country’s cuisine and even how to make the famous dishes.

“Every hotel offers it — you just ask,” Gellar told People of cooking classes. “And even if they don't, sometimes the chef would be like, ‘I'll do a class if they wanna learn.’ ”

“When I go to different places, I want to learn as much as I can about each culture and, and soak it in,” she shared. “And one of the best ways to learn about cultures is how they eat.”

“We learned how to make pasta from scratch in a woman's home in Tuscany,” the Cruel Intentions actress continued. “We did pizza classes at a women's apartment in Florence. We've done cooking classes in Bali and Spain. I mean, you name it — everywhere we go, it's like our favorite thing to do.”

Even at home, she involves her kids in cooking as much as she can. An now, her kids not only help her, but they “take over.”

“It started as, like, ownership and wanting to taste what they had a hand in. And now it's gotten to the point where they can cook for themselves,” Sarah Michelle Gellar shared. “Although my son did text me at 4 in the morning this morning saying, ‘Mom, I'm hungry and everyone is asleep in the house.’ ”