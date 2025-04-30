 
Lifestyle News Desk
April 30, 2025

Duchess Sophie visits Royal Hospital

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Royal Hospital where she joined Chelsea Pensioners for their weekly Bingo night, according to a statement issued by the royal family on Wednesday.

Duchess Sophie joined a group of 80 pensioners for three rounds of their weekly Bingo night.

"Tuesday night Bingo at the Chelsea Pensioners Club fosters camaraderie and is a cherished weekly activity that helps alleviate loneliness, promotes mental well-being, and strengthens the sense of community within the historic institution," the statement said.

It added, "Her Royal Highness spoke to Ted Fell, 86, of the Royal Artillery, who introduced her to his fellow bingo players before the games began."

"The club, which has a licensed bar, a games room and a quiet reading room, serves as the social hub of the Royal Hospital, which is is home to nearly 300 Chelsea Pensioners who previously served in the British Army."



