 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's son-in-law reacts to William and Kate's romantic photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Prince Andrews son-in-law reacts to William and Kates romantic photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary during their two-day visit to Scotland.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, was the only royal family member who commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales romantic photo shared on their wedding anniversary.

In the picture posted on the couple's Instagram post, Prince William and his wife stood with arms wrapped around each other. 

Edoardo, the son-in-law of Prince Andrew, dropped two heart emojis in the comments section of their Instagram post, which received over half a million likes. 


Prince Andrews son-in-law reacts to William and Kates romantic photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a picturesque Scottish island on Tuesday to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary and carry out their highest-profile joint trip this year.

William, the heir to the throne, married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The Weeknd recalls ‘just getting off the street' early in career
The Weeknd recalls ‘just getting off the street' early in career
Selena Gomez ends old friendship over Benny Blanco?
Selena Gomez ends old friendship over Benny Blanco?
Tina Knowles gushes over Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'
Tina Knowles gushes over Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'
'Slow Horses' editor explains why 'less is more' in hit drama
'Slow Horses' editor explains why 'less is more' in hit drama
'The Little Mermaid' star gets honest about googling herself
'The Little Mermaid' star gets honest about googling herself
Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary omitted from royal family statement
Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary omitted from royal family statement
Meghan Markle slammed for using HRH title: ‘Everything is a performance'
Meghan Markle slammed for using HRH title: ‘Everything is a performance'
Kate Middleton reveals unexpected present she got for Christmas video
Kate Middleton reveals unexpected present she got for Christmas