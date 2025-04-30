Prince Andrew's son-in-law reacts to William and Kate's romantic photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary during their two-day visit to Scotland.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, was the only royal family member who commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales romantic photo shared on their wedding anniversary.

In the picture posted on the couple's Instagram post, Prince William and his wife stood with arms wrapped around each other.

Edoardo, the son-in-law of Prince Andrew, dropped two heart emojis in the comments section of their Instagram post, which received over half a million likes.





The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a picturesque Scottish island on Tuesday to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary and carry out their highest-profile joint trip this year.

William, the heir to the throne, married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.