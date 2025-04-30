Tina Knowles gushes over Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'

Tina Knowles talked about her favourite moment from Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

Tina Knowles is Beyonce’s biggest supporter!

Even though the iconic singer’s Grammy-winning album’s tour has its fair share of standout memories, there is particularly one that tugged on the heart strings of Beyonce’s mom

After the Single Ladies singer kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour on April 28, Tina took to her official Instagram account to upload pictures of the moment she loved most, that was when Beyonce’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, joined her onstage at SoFi stadium, Los Angeles.

With a picture of Rumi, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy embracing each other on stage, the 71-year-old grandmother captioned her post:

“Oh my God this moment!! The tears, the love the protection. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record. Because it talks about allowing your children to grow and to shine on their own, but still being a protector.”

During that moment, as per PEOPLE magazine, Beyonce had sung the track, Protector off her album, Cowboy Carter, and while the star performed her 7-year-old excitedly jumped up and down, waving to the audience.

"Give it up for Rumi, y'all," the proud mom of three said to her audience.

This was Rumi’s first time being on stage with her famous mother but the older one, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, is becoming a veteran entertainer in her own accord.

She has danced to several of routines including America Has a Problem, Formation, Deja Vu and has also joined Beyonce onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.