Chappell Roan recalls ‘scariest' audition on ‘The Voice'

Chappell Roan opened up about her audition to ‘The Voice’

Chappell Roan just revealed that she auditioned for The Voice when she was 15-years-old.

Now, the 27-year-old, who is one of today’s sensational artists, opened up about how a producer of the show didn’t even “look” at her while she auditioned.

The HOT TO GO! singer gave an interview to W Magazine, she recalled, “That was when the Bruno Mars song When I Was Your Man was really big, and I thought I was so unique in switching it around and singing ‘When you were my man’ and making it about gender,”

“But every girl was like, ‘I’m switching it around,’” Chappell added.

“When I did the Voice audition, the producer or whoever the f**k was watching did not even look up from his phone,” she explained, adding, “He was like, ‘Okay, next.’ And I went up there and sang a cappella, the scariest thing ever. He never really looked at me.”

Additionally, two years before this incident, the Pink Pony Club crooner had also auditioned for America’s Got Talent, remembering, “I was 13, and we flew to Austin, Texas, and waited in line with thousands of people at 4 a.m. I sang True Colors, by Cyndi Lauper.”

“Did not make it either,” Chappell Roan admitted in the end.