Jeremy Renner reveals daring move after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner reveals how he prevented snow plow accident from haunting him

Jeremy Renner had the guts to get back onto the snowplow that nearly killed him.

Renner was run over by the 14,300-lb. Snowcat plow, in January 2023, leaving him with over 30 broken bones and major injuries that took years to heal.

The Marvel star has penned a memoir titled My Next Breath, detailing the horrific accident and its aftermath.

During his Wednesday, April 29 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he was asked why he drove the snowplow again after recovering.

"I go right into the eye of the storm of any fear or anything. I didn't want this thing to haunt me or own me by any means," he said.

"It was just interesting getting off of it because you have to step on the tracks to get off this thing. And I saw, like, little pieces of my clothing in it still. And some other things that I don't want to say," Renner shared.

"I just kind of wink and like, 'Ha, I made it. You can't beat me." And I just kind of walk away," Renner admitted.

"It's kind of like breaking up with your girlfriend you hadn't seen in a while, and you get back together. And you're like, 'Yeah, you ain't that good looking,' " he explained.

A quote from his memoir best describes Jeremy Renner’s attitude toward the memory of the accident: "I'm not haunted by the incident — not too often anyway — by the images, the sounds. But I am reminded of my new reality, and it's wonderfully positive. I didn't die."