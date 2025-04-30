Prince Harry backed Meghan Markle's gift to King Charles in peace offering

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle’s Royal gift idea the green light

Prince Harry supported Meghan Markle as she sent out gift baskets to King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals as a gesture of goodwill.

The Duchess of Sussex aimed at easing tensions within the family and sent goodies to the Royals from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to an insider, Meghan and Harry discussed the idea beforehand, with the Duke supporting the move as a way to help mend strained ties.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the insider said that Meghan and Harry “had a talk before she sent off the packages and he thought it was a lovely gesture.”

“They’re both hopeful that it will go some way to at least thaw the icy relationship with the King and he did have someone in his office write back to say thank you, which Meghan found gratifying.

She’s so proud of her products and has every confidence that everyone who gets to taste them will agree that she’s creating magic.

“So, that’s another motivation behind her sending these gifts, it’s a very subtle opportunity for her to show that she’s not all hype as far as her lifestyle prowess.”