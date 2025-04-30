 
Geo News

Prince Harry backed Meghan Markle's gift to King Charles in peace offering

Meghan Markle reportedly sent gift baskets to King Charles, senior Royals from lifestyle brand

By
Web Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle’s Royal gift idea the green light

Prince Harry supported Meghan Markle as she sent out gift baskets to King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals as a gesture of goodwill.

The Duchess of Sussex aimed at easing tensions within the family and sent goodies to the Royals from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to an insider, Meghan and Harry discussed the idea beforehand, with the Duke supporting the move as a way to help mend strained ties.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the insider said that Meghan and Harry “had a talk before she sent off the packages and he thought it was a lovely gesture.”

“They’re both hopeful that it will go some way to at least thaw the icy relationship with the King and he did have someone in his office write back to say thank you, which Meghan found gratifying.

She’s so proud of her products and has every confidence that everyone who gets to taste them will agree that she’s creating magic.

“So, that’s another motivation behind her sending these gifts, it’s a very subtle opportunity for her to show that she’s not all hype as far as her lifestyle prowess.”

The Weeknd gushes over ‘cool' Jenna Ortega for 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
The Weeknd gushes over ‘cool' Jenna Ortega for 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
King Charles offers royal family's gratitude to those who support cancer patients
King Charles offers royal family's gratitude to those who support cancer patients
Jeremy Renner reveals daring move after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner reveals daring move after snow plow accident
Virginia Giuffre's brother shares her last letter with the world: ‘I don't know'
Virginia Giuffre's brother shares her last letter with the world: ‘I don't know'
George Clooney's wife Amal puts US entry at risk
George Clooney's wife Amal puts US entry at risk
Chappell Roan recalls ‘scariest' audition on ‘The Voice'
Chappell Roan recalls ‘scariest' audition on ‘The Voice'
Meghan Markle ‘exploiting the system' with her latest bold move video
Meghan Markle ‘exploiting the system' with her latest bold move
The Weeknd recalls ‘just getting off the street' early in career
The Weeknd recalls ‘just getting off the street' early in career