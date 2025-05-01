Meghan Markle spills the beans on Archie, Lili's morning routine

Meghan Markle is touching upon her usual mornings prepping up her kids for school.



The Duchess of Sussex reveals her day starts as early as 6:30am as she talks about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s schedules.

Talking to her friend Jamie Kern Lima, the Duchess said: "This morning was different because Archie has a cold so he's home from school, but I get up at 6.30am and gives me a minute to - I wish I could say I woke up and meditated - I don't do that, I have the monitors on so I could hear both the kids.

"They get up at 7am so I give myself a little bit of time to either put on workout clothes brush my teeth, get both of them, up I get them dressed get them downstairs, make breakfast and then if I haven't done their lunch boxes the night before then do that.

She added: "I love doing lunch boxes, it makes me very happy and writing a little note in their lunch boxes...If I don't have meetings in the morning then I try to do school drop off.

"They're at two different schools, so that's a big circuit. So from 6.30am in the morning on drop off mornings for me I'm not home till 9am. And then after that I'll just jump into meetings.

The Duchess revealed: "And then on other days then I'll wake up and get them all set and then our amazing nanny who's been with us for five years, she'll take them to school for us and then, yeah, we always try to..."

Meghan added: "I know, that's morning, that's the morning, that gets you to 9am."