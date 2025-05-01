 
King Charles urged to take action as Prince Andrew stays silent

King Charles told to encourage Prince Andrew to apologise to Virginia Giuffre post her death

May 01, 2025

King Charles has been urged to encourage Prince Andrew to take responsibility for his past, following the tragic death of Virginia Giuffre.

Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored, her former lawyer David Boies said he didn’t have specific advice for the King but believed “family should urge family to do the right thing.”

Giuffre, a mother of three and well-known advocate for survivors of sex trafficking, died by suicide last month at the age of 41.

During his appearance on the show, the lawyer was asked if he has any advice for the monarch following Giuffre, who accused Andrew of abuse, death.

“I don't have any insight as to what the king should do,” he said, adding, "But I think family should urge family to do the right thing.”

He further said of Giuffre, “She became a passionate, courageous, strong, effective advocate for the vulnerable.

"She dedicated the last 11 years of her life fighting to make sure that other children didn't have to go through what she went through.”

