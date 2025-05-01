Tom Cruise pulls all strings for Ana de Armas' birthday

Tom Cruise celebrates Ana de Armas’ birthday

Tom Cruise just marked Ana de Armas’ 37th birthday!

The iconic celebrities were spotted enjoying a helicopter ride in London as they celebrated the occasion.

Both the Mission Impossible star and the Knives Out actress seemed to be in very high spirits as they made their way around the metropolitan city, as reported by Eastern Eye.

Cruise was seen in the co-pilot seat as Armas stepped off the helicopter with her two pet dogs, dressed in a casual hoodie and short, sporting an overall relaxed look.

This marks yet another public outing for the pair, who have been spending much time together on many incidents over the past months.

Previously, Cruise and Armas arrived in London via a helicopter after a short visit to Madrid, with pictures showing the two boarding the air-vehicle in Cruise’s signature style.

Shortly before this, the two were also snapped having dinner together in London’s Soho area but as per sources, the dinner outing was a casual meeting with their agents, where the two discussed future collaborations.

Neither on behalf of Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas, has there been an official statement that confirms their romance, even though many of their outings have sparked dating rumors.