 
Geo News

Tom Cruise pulls all strings for Ana de Armas' birthday

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been rumored to be dating

By
Web Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Tom Cruise celebrates Ana de Armas’ birthday
Tom Cruise celebrates Ana de Armas’ birthday 

Tom Cruise just marked Ana de Armas’ 37th birthday!

The iconic celebrities were spotted enjoying a helicopter ride in London as they celebrated the occasion.

Both the Mission Impossible star and the Knives Out actress seemed to be in very high spirits as they made their way around the metropolitan city, as reported by Eastern Eye.

Cruise was seen in the co-pilot seat as Armas stepped off the helicopter with her two pet dogs, dressed in a casual hoodie and short, sporting an overall relaxed look.

This marks yet another public outing for the pair, who have been spending much time together on many incidents over the past months.

Previously, Cruise and Armas arrived in London via a helicopter after a short visit to Madrid, with pictures showing the two boarding the air-vehicle in Cruise’s signature style.

Shortly before this, the two were also snapped having dinner together in London’s Soho area but as per sources, the dinner outing was a casual meeting with their agents, where the two discussed future collaborations.

Neither on behalf of Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas, has there been an official statement that confirms their romance, even though many of their outings have sparked dating rumors. 

How does Tom Cruise relax?
How does Tom Cruise relax?
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise video
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise