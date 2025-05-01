Paul Feig drops bombshell about Blake Lively after 'Another Simple Favor' release

'Another Simple Favor' director's shocking confession about Blake Lively comes to light

Paul Feig has confirmed that Blake Lively is nothing like sly and seductive Emily, the character she plays in Another Simple Favor.

While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the 62-year-old American film director, who directed both 2018's original movie, A Simple Favor, and the new sequel, revealed that the 37-year-old Hollywood actress keeps a sharp contrast when she is compared to Emily.

Feig said, "Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily. Blake is very sweet, this, like, wonderful mother, and just this tiger comes out when she gets into Emily."

Notably, this is not the first time the Ghostbusters’ director applauded Lively’s skills at transforming into Emily onscreen.

He spoke with USA Today at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March and noted that "Blake is just the sweetest kind of Earth Mother. But she can snap into this character and just be so biting and asserting and scary but funny at the same time."

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at that time, Feig went on to articulate his thoughts on the It Ends with Us star and her co-star Anna Kendrick's knack for handling their characters, Emily and Stephanie, respectively.

He quipped, "I literally cannot think of anybody who could play these roles other than them. It's a fun dynamic. Their chemistry is so through the roof it's crazy."

While being onstage at the film's SXSW premiere in March, Lively also talked about her character in Another Simple Favor, saying that Emily is "probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Another Simple Favor was released on March 7, 2025, and is now available on Prime Video.