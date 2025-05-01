 
Geo News

Paul Feig drops bombshell about Blake Lively after 'Another Simple Favor' release

'Another Simple Favor' director makes jaw-dropping confession about Blake Lively after the film's premiere

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Another Simple Favor directors shocking confession about Blake Lively comes to light
'Another Simple Favor' director's shocking confession about Blake Lively comes to light

Paul Feig has confirmed that Blake Lively is nothing like sly and seductive Emily, the character she plays in Another Simple Favor.

While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the 62-year-old American film director, who directed both 2018's original movie, A Simple Favor, and the new sequel, revealed that the 37-year-old Hollywood actress keeps a sharp contrast when she is compared to Emily.

Feig said, "Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily. Blake is very sweet, this, like, wonderful mother, and just this tiger comes out when she gets into Emily."

Notably, this is not the first time the Ghostbusters’ director applauded Lively’s skills at transforming into Emily onscreen.

He spoke with USA Today at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March and noted that "Blake is just the sweetest kind of Earth Mother. But she can snap into this character and just be so biting and asserting and scary but funny at the same time."

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at that time, Feig went on to articulate his thoughts on the It Ends with Us star and her co-star Anna Kendrick's knack for handling their characters, Emily and Stephanie, respectively.

He quipped, "I literally cannot think of anybody who could play these roles other than them. It's a fun dynamic. Their chemistry is so through the roof it's crazy."

While being onstage at the film's SXSW premiere in March, Lively also talked about her character in Another Simple Favor, saying that Emily is "probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Another Simple Favor was released on March 7, 2025, and is now available on Prime Video.

Michael Bolton breaks silence after his 'aggressive' brain cancer diagnosis
Michael Bolton breaks silence after his 'aggressive' brain cancer diagnosis
How did 'The Harry Potter star's life change after the films?
How did 'The Harry Potter star's life change after the films?
Geroge Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger and more mark major career milestone
Geroge Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger and more mark major career milestone
Brad Pitt's ‘F1 The Album' brings star-studded artist collection
Brad Pitt's ‘F1 The Album' brings star-studded artist collection
Nicole Richie reflects on her passion for vintage fashion
Nicole Richie reflects on her passion for vintage fashion
Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship
Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship
What Buckingham Palace statement said on Meghan's use of HRH title
What Buckingham Palace statement said on Meghan's use of HRH title
Josh Hopkins gets honest about filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins' death
Josh Hopkins gets honest about filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins' death