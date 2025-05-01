Ed Sheeran unveils details for latest album ‘Play'

Ed Sheeran announces ’Play’ album release date

Ed Sheeran revealed the details of his upcoming album, Play.

As the popular musician prepares to leave his mathematical symbol series behind, the release date of his eighth studio album has been announced as September 12, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that his chart-topping albums, – (Subtract), + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), and = (Equals) have given the music industry some of the most popular songs including, Bad Habits and Shivers.

The upcoming album will see Sheeran explore “new musical ground” as he collaborates with international artists from all over the world and channels inspiration from Indian, Persian musical cultures as well as the Irish folk tradition he grew up with.

Play includes the recently released songs Old Phone, which gives a look into the past of the Shape of You hitmaker.

While the pop track Azizam, which means “sweetheart” in Persian, was created with the Iranian musician Ilya Salmanzadeh, Irish singer Johnny McDaid and American singer Savan Kotecha, a song that Sheeran dedicated to his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran currently has eight number one albums, with his latest being his +–=÷× (Tour Collection) compilation.