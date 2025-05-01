Chappell Roan reveals shocking relationship experience

Chappell Roan talks about past relationship

Chappell Roan just opened up about her relationship encounters.

The 27-year-old pop sensation, recalled her first kiss when she was a teenager, admitting that "kissing girls is funner" in comparison to locking lips with men, and that she made "the first move."

In a candid, light-hearted chat with W magazine, "[It was] in my parents’ driveway. I was 15. I made the move. I usually make the first move!”

"We had been seeing each other, going on dates every weekend for a month, and I was like, it’s time to kiss,” the HOT TO GO! singer added.

She continued, "It was fun. But I would say that kissing girls is funner."

This is not the only first-time she talked about as Chappell also recalled the first ever song she sang.

“Oops!… I Did It Again, by Britney Spears,” she revealed.

Chappell continued, "My mother took me out of gymnastics because I did the Britney dances instead of listening to the gymnastics teacher.”

"I also sang, Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so," the pop star further added.

As far as her relationship is concerned, the Pink Pony Club crooner has admitted being in a “serious” commitment with someone she has been with before shooting to stardom.

When it comes to her love life, Chappell recently revealed she is in a "serious" relationship with someone she was previously involved with before her rise to fame.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, when asked if the romance she had was “casual” Chappell Roan answered with finality, "No, it’s serious. I’m very in love.”