Jax Taylor made an honest confession about getting married again

The 'Valley' star admitted that he is a "walking red flag"

Lifestyle News Desk
May 02, 2025

Jax Taylor shares why he was never meant for relationships
Jax Taylor made a bold confession that he was never supposed to get married.

In a recent episode of his podcast, In the Mind of a Man, the 45-year-old reality TV star revealed that he may be not fit for relationships at all.

"I think about it now, and I just don't personally think I am supposed to be in a relationship," Taylor admitted. "I just don't think I'm supposed to be married. You know, I've known this my whole life."

Sharing why he married his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright Taylor noted, "I met Brittany and I thought, okay, maybe things are gonna be different. I love her and I want to be with her, and I — this is what you should do, you know? And deep, deep, deep down inside, I've always known that I just... I was never the person to get married."

During the podcast he was asked if he was ever gonna date again, Taylor responded by saying, " As of right now, absolutely not."

"The person wasn't the problem. Like, Brittany wasn't the problem I get bored being in relationships," he explained. "I don't wanna be in a relationship. I just don't like it."

"That's why I'm doing this tour, people, to show you I am the walking red flag. Don't go anywhere near a guy like me," Taylor added. "And if I can help other girls stay away from men like me, then you know what? I've done my job."

