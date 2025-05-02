Meghan Markle going the extra mile for Prince Harry's family?

Meghan Markle’s work behind the scenes for the Royal Family exposed

Meghan Markle has reportedly been doing a lot of work behind the scenes for the Royal Family, so much so that an inside source has spilled the beans.

This source spoke about the effort the Duchess is putting in, during their chat with Heat World.

And according to their claims, “She continues to acknowledge peoples’ birthdays – she’s still sending gifts – and she’s stayed in contact with Eugenie to maintain that bridge as best she can.”

Even some members of the family are silently on the Sussexes’ side, namely Zara nd Mike Tindall, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

“Zara and Mike don't shout about their relationship with the Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family, but it's known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan,” the same insider admitted.

And “this is her way of trying to alleviate the hostility levels, basically,” they added. “It’s not as though everyone’s getting a gift basket, just a select few including the King and Queen, a few of the Yorks, Zara and Mike and various others who she still has a soft spot towards.”

This was also a joint decision made after “she and Harry had a talk”.

Prince Harry is said to have “thought it was a lovely gesture.”

Now “they’re both hopeful that it will go some way to at least thaw the icy relationship with the King and he did have someone in his office write back to say thank you, which Meghan found gratifying.”

“She’s so proud of her products and has every confidence that everyone who gets to taste them will agree that she’s creating magic. So, that’s another motivation behind her sending these gifts.”

All in all “It’s a very subtle opportunity for her to show that she’s not all hype as far as her lifestyle prowess,” the source concluded by saying.