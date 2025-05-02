 
Geo News

Kelly Clarkson talks about new song inspired by ‘Only Murders in the Building'

Kelly Clarkson finally gifts fans some new music and its inspired by Selena Gomez’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By
Web Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Kelly Clarkson drops a brand new song ‘Where Have You Been’
Kelly Clarkson drops a brand new song ‘Where Have You Been’

Kelly Clarkson has just surprised fans with her inspired track Where Have You Been.

For those unversed, the track takes inspiration from the songwriters’ love for Only Murders in the Building.

She explained it all in her podcast appearance on the SiriusXM channel The Kelly Clarkson Connection.

According to Clarkson “I’ve rarely done something like this but I was watching Only Murders in the Building — it’s Martin Short‘s face.”

In it “he says to Meryl Streep‘s character in the show, ‘Where have you been?’ He’s like in awe and I was like, ‘Has there been a— has anyone written a song?’ Because the song is happy.”

“It’s like you found something that you thought was almost basically a unicorn and did not exist.”

Check it out Below: 


Prince William holds back on Harry, Meghan rift until he takes the throne video
Prince William holds back on Harry, Meghan rift until he takes the throne
Nicolas Cage relieved after son Weston's court verdict: Report
Nicolas Cage relieved after son Weston's court verdict: Report
Meghan Markle speaking to Netflix bosses using HRH title? video
Meghan Markle speaking to Netflix bosses using HRH title?
Nicolas Cage emphasizes with son who assaulted mother for THIS reason
Nicolas Cage emphasizes with son who assaulted mother for THIS reason
Kellie Pickler leaning on pal Katharine McPhee amid tough times?
Kellie Pickler leaning on pal Katharine McPhee amid tough times?
Sophia Umansky discusses side effects of taking weight loss drug
Sophia Umansky discusses side effects of taking weight loss drug
King Charles' cancer journey strikes a chord with the public: Expert
King Charles' cancer journey strikes a chord with the public: Expert
Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary
Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary