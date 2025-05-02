Kelly Clarkson talks about new song inspired by ‘Only Murders in the Building'

Kelly Clarkson drops a brand new song ‘Where Have You Been’

Kelly Clarkson has just surprised fans with her inspired track Where Have You Been.

For those unversed, the track takes inspiration from the songwriters’ love for Only Murders in the Building.

She explained it all in her podcast appearance on the SiriusXM channel The Kelly Clarkson Connection.

According to Clarkson “I’ve rarely done something like this but I was watching Only Murders in the Building — it’s Martin Short‘s face.”

In it “he says to Meryl Streep‘s character in the show, ‘Where have you been?’ He’s like in awe and I was like, ‘Has there been a— has anyone written a song?’ Because the song is happy.”

“It’s like you found something that you thought was almost basically a unicorn and did not exist.”

Check it out Below:



