 
Geo News

Bangladesh's fugitive ex-leader Hasina sentenced to six months

Hasina to serve sentence the day she arrives in Bangladesh or surrenders to court, says chief prosecutor

By
AFP
|

July 02, 2025

Sheikh Hasina speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 17, 2024. — Reuters
Sheikh Hasina speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 17, 2024. — Reuters 
  • Court convicts ex-premier of contempt of court.
  • Case centred around comments "she made after ouster".
  • Shakil Bulbul sentenced to two months in same case.

Bangladesh on Wednesday convicted fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of contempt of court and issued a six-month prison sentence in absentia, the first verdict since she was ousted last year.

Hasina, 77, fled to neighbouring India at the culmination of the student-led uprising in August 2024, and has defied orders to return to Dhaka.

“She will serve the sentence the day she arrives in Bangladesh or surrenders to the court,” chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told reporters after the court decision.

The case centred around comments that prosecutors said she had made after she was ousted from power, which they said threatened witnesses in ongoing court hearings.

“The prosecution team believes her comment created an aura of fear among those who filed the cases and among the witnesses,” Islam said.

Shakil Akanda Bulbul, a fugitive leader of her now-banned Awami League, was sentenced to two months in prison in the same case.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August last year, according to the United Nations, when Hasina’s government ordered a crackdown on protesters in a failed bid to cling to power.

In a separate ongoing trial that began on June 1, prosecutors say that Hasina held overall command responsibility for the violence.

Her state-appointed defence lawyer said she has denied the multiple charges that amount to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law.

India restores Reuters X account after suspension over legal demand
India restores Reuters X account after suspension over legal demand
Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms
Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms
Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
Trump laughs off Musk's political party idea as 'ridiculous'
Trump laughs off Musk's political party idea as 'ridiculous'
Musk should stay out of politics, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says
Musk should stay out of politics, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says
Brics calls out Gaza strikes, presents bloc as counter to unilateralism
Brics calls out Gaza strikes, presents bloc as counter to unilateralism
In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions
In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit