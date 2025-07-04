China helped Pakistan with 'live inputs' in conflict with India, claims Indian army official

India's BSF security personnel stand guard at the Attari-Wagah crossing on the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, on April 25, 2025. — Reuters

Indian army official calls for urgent air defence upgrades.

Singh didn’t reveal how India got intel from China.

Pakistan said they knew our key vector’s location: official.

NEW DELHI: China gave Islamabad "live inputs" on key Indian positions during Pakistan's deadly conflict with its neighbour in May, the deputy chief of India's army claimed on Friday, calling for urgent upgrades to the country's air defence systems.

The nuclear-armed rivals used missiles, drones, and artillery fire during the four-day fighting —their worst in decades — triggered by an attack in April on Hindu tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack.

India fought two adversaries during the conflict, with Pakistan being the "front face" while China provided "all possible support", Lieutenant General Rahul Singh claimed at a defence industry event in New Delhi.

"When the DGMO (director general of military operations) level talks were going on, Pakistan ... said that we know that your such and such important vector is primed and it is ready for action ... he was getting live inputs from China," he claimed.

However, Singh did not elaborate on how India knew about the live inputs from China.

India's relationship with China was strained after a 2020 border clash that sparked a four-year military standoff, but tensions began to ease after the countries reached a pact to step back in October.

India had earlier said that although Pakistan is closely allied with China, there was no sign of any actual help from Beijing during the conflict.

Regarding the possibility of China providing satellite imagery or other real-time intelligence, India's chief of defence staff had said such imagery was commercially available and could have been procured from China or elsewhere.

Pakistani officials have previously dismissed allegations of receiving active support from China in the conflict.

Beijing, which welcomed the ceasefire in May, has helped Pakistan's struggling economy with investments and financial support since 2013.

The Chinese foreign minister also vowed support to Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity when he met his Pakistani counterpart days after the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Indian deputy army chief also alleged that Turkiye also provided key support to Pakistan during the fighting, equipping it with Bayraktar and "numerous other" drones, and "trained individuals".

Ankara has strong ties with Islamabad, and had expressed solidarity with it during the clash, prompting Indians to boycott everything from Turkish coffee to holidays in the country.

Turkish defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The conflict

Last month, Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation triggered by April's Pahalgam attack in IIOJK.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

However, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India last month.