Trump administration ends ‘shoes-off' policy at airports

An airline passenger removes his shoes before going through a security check point at JFK Airport in New York. — Reuters

DHS ends 'shoes off’ policy after nearly two decades.

Says change will streamline security and reduce wait times.

Rule was introduced in 2006 after attempted shoe bombing.

Passengers travelling through US airports will no longer need to remove their shoes during pre-flight security screenings, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday.

The policy considered ‘humiliation’ by many was in place for the last twenty years as even the dignitaries were witnessed taking their shoes off and walking barefoot for security clearance.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that passengers can keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

According to the department of homeland security, the new policy will increase hospitality for travellers and streamline the TSA security checkpoint process, leading to lower wait times.

The Transportation Security Administration had imposed this policy in August 2006 after an alleged terrorist (Abdel Rahim) Richard Reid, tried to blow up a passenger plane by using matches to ignite explosive hidden in his basketball shoes.

The so-called ‘Shoe Bomber’ was flying to Miami from Paris when a flight attendant noticed him trying to burn explosive-laden shoes. Reid was taken over and the flight was redirected to Boston where this Muslim convert got arrested and pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges.

“Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernise and enhance traveller experience across our nation's airports,” said Secretary Noem.

According to the US Department of Transportation, more than a billion passengers travelled through US airports in 2023. And the number increased further in 2024.

“We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience. As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards. This initiative is just one of many the Trump administration is pursuing to usher in the president’s vision for a new Golden Age of American travel,” remarked Secretary Noem.

Other aspects of TSA's layered security approach will still apply during the TSA checkpoint process. For example, passengers subject must still clear identity verification, Secure Flight vetting, and other processes.

Ending the "shoes-off" policy is the latest in a series of changes DHS has implemented since the Trump administration entered office.

In May, TSA began implementation of REAL ID at airport checkpoints which has seen a 94% compliance rate which has led to a more efficient security process.