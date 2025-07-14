 
Bitcoin tops $120,000 for first time

US House of Representatives will debate series of bills to provide digital asset industry with nation's regulatory framework

Reuters
July 14, 2025

Representations of cryptocurrency bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture created in Paris, France, March 9, 2024. — Reuters
SINGAPORE: Bitcoin crossed the $120,000 level for the first time on Monday, marking a major milestone for the world's largest cryptocurrency as investors bet on long-sought policy wins for the industry this week.

Starting on Monday, the US House of Representatives will debate a series of bills to provide the digital asset industry with the nation's regulatory framework it has long demanded.

Those demands have resonated with US President Donald Trump, who has called himself the "crypto president" and urged policymakers to revamp rules in favor of the industry.

Expectations of further tailwinds for the industry helped propel bitcoin BTC= to yet another record high of $121,207.55 in the Asian session on Monday. It last traded 1.5% higher at $120,856.34.

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 29% for the year thus far, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks even in the face of Trump's chaotic tariffs.

Ether ETH=, the second-largest token, scaled an over five-month top of $3,048.23 on Monday and last stood at $3,036.24.

The sector's total market value has swelled to about $3.78 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

