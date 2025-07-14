Fact-check: Video of man being brutally beaten not from Pakistan's Punjab

Multiple Bangladeshi news outlets have reported the incident and that the suspect was later arrested

A video widely circulated on social media in Pakistan purportedly shows a man being violently attacked by another man in the Punjab province. Social media users called on the Punjab government to arrest the attacker.

The claim is false. The video was not filmed in Pakistan, it was recorded in Bangladesh.

Claim

On June 26, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a 45-second clip with the caption: “Help me to wake up Maryam Nawaz [the chief minister of Punjab].” In the video, a man can be seen violently beating another man.

The same user added: “This shameless person should be arrested immediately, no matter what the dispute was.”

The post has since been viewed over 73,500 times, reposted more than 500 times, and liked over 660 times.

Similar claims were also shared here, here and here.

Fact

The video was filmed in Bangladesh, not Pakistan.

Geo Fact Check conducted a reverse image search of keyframes from the video and traced it to Manikganj, a district in the Dhaka division of Bangladesh. The video was posted by Bangladesh-based Jamuna Television on June 27 with the title: “Man arrested for harassing businessman by beard in Manikganj.”

In the description, Jamuna reported that the incident occurred on June 23. A man named Nasim Bhuiyan was filmed harassing and beating the owner of a local computer and training center. Bhuiyan was later arrested.

The news report can be viewed here.

Other Bangladeshi outlets also reported on the incident, including BMtv Live and Desh TV.

Verdict: The viral video claiming to show a man being attacked in Punjab, Pakistan, was actually filmed in Manikganj, Bangladesh. Multiple Bangladeshi news outlets have reported on the incident, identifying the attacker and confirming that he has been arrested.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]