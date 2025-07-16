Fact-check: True. Punjab CM, speaker, ministers now entitled to full salaries even when absent

The amendments have also been given retrospective effect from December 2024

Posts on social media claim that a new law passed by the Punjab Assembly allows the chief minister of Punjab, ministers, the speaker, and the deputy speaker to receive their full pay even while on leave.

This claim is true.

Claim

On July 3, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted in Urdu that Punjab Assembly members, including the speaker, deputy speaker, and ministers, will now receive their entire salaries whether they attend sessions or not.

"The Punjab Assembly has passed a new amendment. Prior to this, a one-month leave resulted in a 26% deduction of salary," the user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the purported bill.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 5,600 views, 43 reposts and 75 likes.

Similar claims were also shared on Facebook, Instagram and on Threads.

The screenshot has also been widely shared in WhatsApp groups, with users asking whether the news was authentic.

Fact

The claim is correct. On July 1, 2025, the Punjab government passed the Punjab Public Representatives' Law Amendment Act 2025. This updated several earlier laws that dealt with the salaries and benefits for the chief minister of Punjab, provincial ministers, the speaker, and the deputy speaker.

Under the old laws, if these officials went on leave, they only received a portion of their salary. While the chief minister could grant leave to ministers for urgent or personal reasons, not exceeding three months in total.

During the leave period, the chief minister received only Rs39,000, which was about 22% of his/her then Rs180,000 monthly salary. And the minister received Rs35,000, or 35% of his/her Rs100,000 salary.

But on December 19, 2024, the Punjab government significantly increased salaries of ministers, the speaker and deputy speaker by passing the Punjab Revision of Salaries of Public Representative Act 2024.

After which, a provincial minister's monthly salary rose to Rs960,000 from Rs100,000.

Now, under the amendments made this month, the ministers are entitled to receive the full amount of their salary even when on leave.

Previously, the speaker received Rs37,000 while on leave, around 30% of his/her Rs125,000 monthly salary. That salary was increased to Rs950,000 in December, and the new law allows the speaker to draw the full amount when on leave.

Similarly, the deputy speaker used to receive Rs35,000 while on leave from a monthly salary of Rs120,000. His/her salary was increased to Rs775,000 last year, and the new law entitles them to receive this in full during leave periods as well.

Lawyer Rida Hosain also confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the new amendments ensure that the provincial ministers, the deputy speaker, and the speaker will be entitled to their entire pay as a leave allowance.

"Crucially, the amendments have also been given retrospective effect from December 2024," she said.

Verdict: The claim is true. The Punjab Assembly has changed the law, and top officials now receive full pay during leave.

