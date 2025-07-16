 
Geo News

WATCH: Motorcyclist falls into pit filled with rainwater in Lahore

Residents rush to his rescue and pull him out safely

By
Web Desk
|

July 16, 2025

Motorcyclist falls into rainwater-filled uncovered pit in Lahore, July 16, 2025. — Screengrab/Geo News
Motorcyclist falls into rainwater-filled uncovered pit in Lahore, July 16, 2025. — Screengrab/Geo News 

LAHORE: A motorcyclist narrowly escaped serious injury after falling into a deep pit, filled with rainwater, in Lahore’s Shahdara Town area.

The incident occurred in Rasul Park, where rainwater had accumulated following sewerage excavation work.

As the citizen left home on a motorbike, he plunged into the water-filled, uncovered pit, as shown in CCTV footage that surfaced Tuesday

Residents rushed to his rescue and pulled him out safely, preventing a potential drowning incident.

Despite days having passed since the downpour, large pools of stagnant water remain in several localities of Shahdara Town, including Muslim Park and Hasnain Colony.

Other affected areas include Rajput Park, Chand Khan Shaheed Chowk, Siraj Park, and Pracha Colony. Standing water has also been reported on Jhularan Road, Haq Bahu Road, Raheem Bakhsh Road, Bukhari Park, and surrounding neighborhoods, causing continued difficulties for residents.

PML-N gets additional reserved seat in KP Assembly
PML-N gets additional reserved seat in KP Assembly
Aleema Khan claims Imran's life under threat in prison
Aleema Khan claims Imran's life under threat in prison
New details emerge in actor Humaira Asghar's mysterious death
New details emerge in actor Humaira Asghar's mysterious death
Quiet solar rush putting pressure on national grid
Quiet solar rush putting pressure on national grid
'40,000 Pakistani Zaireen did not return from Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years' video
'40,000 Pakistani Zaireen did not return from Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years'
Woman arrested on theft charges claims to be award recipient
Woman arrested on theft charges claims to be award recipient
UK lifts years-long ban on Pakistani airlines
UK lifts years-long ban on Pakistani airlines
NAB starts formal probe into Rs40bn Kohistan corruption scandal as shocking details emerge video
NAB starts formal probe into Rs40bn Kohistan corruption scandal as shocking details emerge