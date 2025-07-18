Rainfall expected in Karachi this weekend

The image shows raindrops on a car window in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Karachi is expected to receive rainfall between July 19 and 21, as weather analyst noted that thunderclouds may begin to form around the city by tomorrow afternoon or evening.

The rain-bearing weather system is currently situated over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, India, and is moving in the direction of Rajasthan. The weatherman believed that the system could begin impacting parts of Sindh, including Karachi, by tonight or later this evening.

If the system continues moving westward, it may bring heavy rainfall to various regions of Sindh, including Karachi. However, for now, moderate rainfall is expected in the city, as per the analyst.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system’s trajectory and its potential effects on southern Pakistan in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain accompanied by thunder in Karachi tomorrow (Saturday), as monsoon winds enter most parts of Sindh.

The weather system is expected to bring more widespread rain on July 19, with thunderstorms predicted in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad.

Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal on the same day.