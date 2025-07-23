Fact-check: No, Islamabad airport is not selling unclaimed luggage for Rs560

The link provided in the online claims leads to an inaccessible webpage

A Facebook post claims that the Islamabad International Airport now allows anyone to buy luggage that has remained unclaimed for six months, for just Rs560 by registering at an online web link.

The claim is false.

Claim

A Facebook page titled “Airport Announcements/ISB” shared a post on June 20, alleging that the international airport in Pakistan’s federal capital was offering the public a “unique opportunity” to take home unclaimed luggage for just Rs560 per item.

“Every year, hundreds of suitcases are left unclaimed at our airport,” read the post. “According to policy, they may be reassigned after six months without a claim. This year, we are offering these bags to the public at a symbolic price of Rs560 each.”

The post further invites the public to register on a given website. The Facebook post has received 125 likes and is also being circulated on WhatsApp groups.

Fact

The Islamabad International Airport has not rolled out any such policy, confirm two government officials.

Saifullah Khan, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority, told Geo Fact Check via messages that the online claims are “fake,” adding that his Authority has also officially debunked the claim.

On April 20, the Pakistan Airports Authority’s official Facebook page issued the following statement: “Fake News Alert! It has come to our attention that a post is circulating online claiming that lost luggage is being sold at Islamabad International Airport. This information is completely false and misleading.”

The post can be read here

Shaukat Ayaz, a media coordinator at Islamabad International Airport, also labelled the circulating claims as false.

Additionally the Facebook page is also fraudulent and the link provided in the online posts leads to an inaccessible webpage.

Verdict: The claim that Islamabad International Airport is offering unclaimed luggage to the public for Rs560 per item is false.

