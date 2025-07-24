Fact-check: Fake Geo News clip claims Punjab govt is offering free cars

The "Rxtapk" is a scam web link and not a government domain.

A short video clip is circulating online, supposedly showing Geo News announcing that the Punjab government has launched a website where people can register to receive a new car.

The claim is false, and the website link is fraudulent.

Claim

On May 5, an Instagram account posted a video showing what appears to be a Geo News bulletin. In the video, the anchor seems to report that the Punjab government has announced a free car program.

According to the video, applicants must click on a link labeled "Rxtapk" to register for a chance to win a car. At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 646,000 times and had received more than 10,300 likes.

Identical claims were shared elsewhere on Instagram here, here and here.

Fact

Officials confirm that no such program or official website has been launched by the Punjab or federal government.

Muhammad Arshad Munir, head of the press wing at the Prime Minister's Office, told Geo Fact Check that he was not aware of any such scheme.

Azma Zahid Bokhari, Punjab's minister for information, also stated: “There is nothing of this sort to my knowledge. It is fake.”

A spokesperson for Geo News confirmed that no such news was aired.

In fact, Hive Moderation analysis indicated that the audio is likely 51% AI generated. This suggests the video was taken from an actual Geo News bulletin, but the audio was added later to promote a fraudulent website.

The "Rxtapk" link is not a government domain and claims to offer job opportunities. Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All in Islamabad, told Geo Fact Check that such websites are designed to generate advertising revenue through increased traffic.

"The more people visit this website, the more ads it displays and the more money is earned," Qureshi said.

Verdict: The claim that the Punjab government has launched a free car program via a website is false. The video is manipulated and promotes a fraudulent website.



