At COP-29 retreat, Pakistan urges fulfilment of climate finance pledges

Minister Malik emphasises need for stronger collaboration between North and South in tackling climate crisis

APP
July 25, 2025

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik speaks during COP29 Heads of Delegation (HoD) Retreat in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, July 25, 2025. — APP
  • Retreat aims to chart path toward meaningful outcomes at COP29.
  • Discussions focused on key issues such as climate financing.
  • Minister notes Pakistan’s acute vulnerability to climate change.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, urged global climate leaders to honour climate finance commitments and strengthen cooperation between developed and developing nations.

He made these remarks during the COP29 Heads of Delegation (HoD) Retreat held in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan.

The retreat, a closed-door dialogue between Heads of Delegation from across the globe, aimed to build trust and chart a path toward meaningful outcomes at COP29, scheduled for later this year in Azerbaijan.

Discussions focused on key unresolved issues such as climate financing, loss and damage mechanisms, and bridging the implementation gap in emissions reduction pledges.

Speaking during the high-level gathering, Malik emphasised the need for “climate justice, equity, and stronger collaboration between the Global North and South” in tackling the escalating climate crisis.

He highlighted Pakistan’s acute vulnerability to climate change, noting that despite contributing minimally to global emissions, the country faces severe climate-related disasters including floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

“The time for promises is over. Developing countries like Pakistan need inclusive and transparent access to climate finance, technology, and adaptation support,” said Malik. “The world cannot afford delay — the Paris Agreement must be honoured in both letter and spirit.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a climate-resilient and sustainable development pathway, and its active participation in shaping a fair and effective international climate framework.

The minister also called on developed nations to meet their pledged contributions to the $100 billion annual climate finance goal, a promise made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to help poorer countries cope with climate impacts.

Pakistan, ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries globally, has in recent years faced deadly monsoons and rising temperatures that have displaced millions and damaged infrastructure.

The country has been a vocal advocate for equitable climate action and greater support for adaptation and mitigation efforts in the Global South.

The HoD retreat marks an important milestone in the lead-up to COP29, offering an opportunity for countries to align on key priorities ahead of formal negotiations.

