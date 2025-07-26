 
Geo News

Five killed in courthouse attack in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province

Three assailants were also killed in tensuing clashes with security forces, according to Iranian media

By
Reuters
|

July 26, 2025

Security personnel can be seen near a courthouse in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan, on July 26, 2025. — Screengrab/X@PresstvExtra
An armed attack on a courthouse in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province killed at least five people and injured 13, Iranian media reported.

Three assailants were also killed in the ensuing clashes with security forces, a senior police official told the state news agency IRNA.

He said a mother and child were among those killed by the gunmen who threw a hand grenade into the building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The Baluch human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff members and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges’ chambers.

Sistan-Baluchestan province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

