Fact-check: Forged catering guidelines circulate after Imran Khan's sons dine in Washington

Geo Fact Check reviewed the guidelines for breakfast, lunch and dinner of the Club but did not find any document which states that the restaurant does not serve halal or Kosher food

Following the arrival of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, in Washington, DC, to gain support for their father’s release from prison, social media has been awash with images of the supposed “catering guideline” of the restaurant, Capitol Hill Club, where his sons dined on July 23.

As per the alleged document, the restaurant does not serve halal food.

The claim is false. The document is forged.

Claim

On July 25, an X (Twitter) account, titled ‘PML N Digital’, shared a picture of Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan eating at a restaurant in Washington, DC, with American lawmakers.

The post was captioned: “Imran Niazi’s sons illicit acts. Capital Hill Club, where Kasim and Sulaiman ate, does not even have halal food available.” The post also included the image of a document purportedly outlining the Capitol Hill Club’s catering guidelines.

The last paragraph of this alleged document states: “If the guaranteed number decline significantly, for the original expecteal guests should reserve the right to change the room to a more appropriate size. We do not offer halal or Kosher food as per restaurant policy.” (sic).



Identical claims were shared elsewhere on Facebook and X here, here and here.

Fact

The document circulating online is bogus, confirms the Club’s website, and a digital media forensic tool.

The Catering Guidelines for the private member Capitol Hill Club are publicly available on their website, which can be seen here. Geo Fact Check reviewed the guidelines for breakfast, lunch and dinner but did not find any document which states that the restaurant does not serve halal or Kosher food.

It must also be noted that the online document contains many grammatical errors such as “opportunity” spelled as “opporennity”, “arrangements” as “atrangements” and “expected” as “expecteal”. This proves that the document was likely created using publicly available AI tools.

The false online document with grammatical errors.

Geo Fact Check also ran the online document on Attestiv, a deep fake detection tool, which gave the document a Tamper Score of 50, adding that text has been inserted in the original document.

Verdict: The document circulating online claiming that the Capitol Hill Club does not offer halal or kosher food is fake.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]