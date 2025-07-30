Dubai police recover bag filled with diamonds worth $300,000

A view shows polished colorless and yellow diamonds produced at "Diamonds of ALROSA" factory in Moscow, Russia April 30, 2021. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai Police have successfully recovered a bag containing diamonds worth $300,000 (approximately Rs90 million) that was mistakenly taken by another passenger at Dubai International Airport.

According to Dubai Police, the incident occurred when a Dubai-based diamond trader, travelling to a Gulf country for a trade exhibition, mistakenly picked up another passenger’s bag after the security scan. The trader had four bags in total, one of which contained the diamonds.

“When the trader arrived at his destination and opened the bag, he was shocked to find clothes instead of the diamonds,” Dubai Police said in a statement.

The trader immediately returned to Dubai and contacted the authorities for help. Dubai Police swiftly reviewed airport surveillance cameras and identified the passenger who had mistakenly taken the bag. That passenger had already travelled to Bangladesh, believing the diamond-filled bag was his own.

With the assistance of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladeshi Consulate in Dubai, police managed to recover the bag from Bangladesh and return it safely to its owner.

The relieved trader expressed deep gratitude to Dubai Police for their swift action, saying the recovery saved him from a massive loss.