Threat report prompts US consulate to limit officials' visit to hotels in Karachi

US Consulate General receives threat report concerning hotels.

State Dept's alert urges people to avoid crowds, keep low profile.

UK also issues advisory against non-essential travel to Pakistan.

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The United States has temporarily limited visits by government personnel to high-end hotels in Karachi after receiving a report of a threat, the State Department said in a statement.

"The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi," read the department's security alert issued on Friday.

"The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels," it added.

The State Department said it sometimes declares areas in foreign countries, such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants, off-limits to official US government personnel in response to such threats.

The security alert urges people to avoid the areas and crowds, keep a low profile and to stay alert in places frequented by tourists and citizens of Western countries.

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises US citizens to reconsider travelling there due to the risk of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

In a similar move, Britain's foreign ministry on Friday also advised against all but essential travel to parts of Pakistan.