Pakistan, Iran taking steps to establish joint economic zones, says Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad on August 3, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pezeshkian says Pak-Iran ties progressing in multiple dimensions.

Calls Iqbal's poetry beautiful and inspiring for Muslim world.

Mand-Pishin border market reopened; more to follow: minister.

ISLAMABAD: Emphasising the enhancement of bilateral ties across multiple sectors, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran and Islamabad were taking steps to establish joint economic zones and boost border trade.

He was addressing the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad during his two-day official visit to Pakistan, where both countries set a $10 billion trade target and signed multiple agreements.

“Good relations with Pakistan are an important component of Iran’s foreign policy,” said President Pezeshkian, adding that Islamabad-Tehran bilateral ties were progressing in various dimensions.

He said Iran was committed to finalising agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan and noted that both sides were cooperating to improve border security.

Underscoring the historic ties between the two nations, Pezeshkian highlighted shared history, language, literature, culture, and religion.

“Pakistani literature and poetry express the ideology and future of Muslims,” he said, specifically lauding the “beautiful and inspiring” poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said enhancing bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural sectors remained a top priority, and also stressed unity among the Muslim Ummah, urging Muslim nations to unite for peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, addressing the forum, termed it a good initiative to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

Dar emphasised the need to fully tap existing opportunities for bilateral trade, reiterating that both countries have agreed to raise the volume of two-way trade to $10 billion. He stressed the importance of removing trade barriers and acknowledged the deep cultural and religious bonds between the two neighbours.

He also noted improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, including a steady decline in inflation and the policy interest rate.

Dar highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture and industrial sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, speaking at the forum, called the developments the beginning of a new era in Pakistan-Iran trade relations.

He announced the resumption of trade at the Mand-Pishin border market on July 30, and said the Chagai, Kohak, and Gabd-Rimdan markets would be operational soon.

Khan confirmed that the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had been finalised, expected to significantly boost trade volume.

He also called for early implementation of barter trade mechanisms, elimination of non-tariff barriers, and improved customs cooperation and border infrastructure.

The minister invited Iranian companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, minerals, and energy sectors.

It is noteworthy that the two countries exchanged 12 agreements and MoUs to promote cooperation in diverse areas during President Pezeshkian’s visit.

These included agreements on plant protection and quarantine, joint use of the Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science and technology, ICT, culture and media exchanges, meteorology, maritime safety, judicial assistance, air services, product certification, and a tourism cooperation plan for 2025–27.

A joint ministerial statement also expressed intent to finalise the Free Trade Agreement.