Bangladesh's Yunus calls for reform on revolution anniversary

Activists of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement gather at the University of Dhaka's Teacher Student Centre (TSC) during anti-quota protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on August 13, 2024. — Reuters

Rallies held in capital Dhaka to mark students-led movement.

Interim leader Yunus to address crowds outside parliament.

Fallen autocrats conspiring to derail our progress, he warns.

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim leader on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since the overthrow of the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina by calling for people to seize the "opportunity" of reform.

But Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old who is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, also warned against those he said sought to roll back gains made.

"Today marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh", Yunus said, marking a day he said had led to "liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule".

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

The anniversary is a public holiday, and apart from scattered political rallies, the streets of the capital Dhaka, were quiet with many ordinary Bangladeshis taking the opportunity to relax.

Yunus will address crowds outside parliament in the early evening — where he is slated to issue a "proclamation" alongside leaders of key political parties.

Conspiracy to derail progress

Hasina's rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents, and Yunus has pledged to overhaul democratic institutions.

"The sacrifice of thousands has gifted us this rare opportunity for national reform, and we must protect it at any cost", Yunus said in a letter issued to mark the anniversary.

"The fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail our progress."

But he said that while the interim government had made "extensive reform efforts", a deal on measures to prevent a return to authoritarian rule remained elusive.

Efforts have made slow progress as political parties jostle for power ahead of elections, slated for early 2026.

"Dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems", he added.