PTI leaders move PHC against ECP disqualification ruling in May 9 cases

NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub (right) and Senator Shibli Faraz. — AFP/APP/File

Omar, Shibli Faraz call ECP order “unlawful”.

PTI leaders urge court to nullify ECP order.

Zartaj Gul gets protective bail from PHC.



Top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including the opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly — Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan, respectively — have moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling disqualifying them following convictions in May 9 cases.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz have filed petitions in PHC against the election watchdog’s ruling that declared them ineligible for public office.

In separate pleas, the senior PTI leaders maintained that the ECP decision is unlawful and pleaded with the court to overturn the ruling.

The move comes a day after ECP de-notified nine PTI lawmakers following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

Those disqualified include five members of the National Assembly, one senator, and three members of the Punjab Assembly.

The list includes Omar Ayub (MNA from NA-18 Haripur), Rai Hassan Nawaz (MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III), Zartaj Gul (MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II), Rai Haider Ali (MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II), and Sahibzada Hamid Raza (MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X) from the lower house of parliament.

Punjab Assembly members Muhammad Ansar Iqbal (MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III) Junaid Afzal (MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-I), and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI) were also de-notified.

The disqualification came days after a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced several PTI leaders to 10 years in prison each in connection with cases registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence.

In its verdict, the special ATC sentenced 108 individuals of the total 185 accused and acquitted 77 others including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in May 9 case following her conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad.

In her petition, Gul maintained that she intends to file an appeal with the Lahore High Court (LHC) and is seeking protective bail to ensure she can do so without fear of immediate arrest.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments, granted protective bail to former minister.

'Gohar hits out at ECP'

Speaking to reporters today, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan strongly criticised the ECP and defended recent countrywide protests, claiming public support remains firmly behind party’s founding leader Imran Khan.

Gohar slammed ECP’s decision, saying that the election watchdog does not have the legal authority to issue direct disqualification notifications.

“This is the first Election Commission operating under a court stay order,” said Gohar.

Terming the ECP’s disqualifications as "unlawful", Barrister Gohar said that PTI would challenge the Election Commission ruling at all legal forums.

While speaking on PTI’s August 5 protest, Gohar said the protests were held in 170 districts, tehsils, and union councils across the country, and people showed their love for Imran Khan.