Fact-check: Letter about expansion of Peshawar Cantonment is real, say officials

West Capital Metropolitan official says his department has concerns over elected LG's handing over areas to cantonment

A letter circulating on social media, purportedly from the Military Lands and Cantonment Department informs the West Capital Metropolitan, a local government body in Peshawar, about the extension of the boundary of the Peshawar Cantonment. It also states that the local body no longer has jurisdiction over the newly included area.

Some users on social media have questioned the authenticity of the letter and its claims.

The letter is real.

Claim

A letter dated April 29, 2025, is being shared online, claimed to be from the Military Lands and Cantonments Department, which works under the Ministry of Defence and oversees planning in cantonment areas. The letter is addressed to the director of the West Capital Metropolitan, a local government body in Peshawar.

It states that, based on a 2014 notification by the Ministry of Defence, the boundaries of the Peshawar Cantonment have been extended to include three villages: Tehkai Bala, Regi Lalma, and Malakandher, located across Jamrud Road in Peshawar.

The letter further instructs the local government to transfer all relevant maps and documents of the area to the Military Lands and Cantonments Department for urban planning and building control purposes.

The letter circulating on social media purports to be from the Military Lands and Cantonment Board, Peshawar.

Fact

Two government officials familiar with the matter confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the letter is genuine.

Kamran Amjad, the director of West Capital Metropolitan in Peshawar, said his office did receive the letter regarding the extension of the cantonment’s boundaries. However, he said his department has concerns about the handing over of these areas from an elected local government to the cantonment authorities. He added that the issue has been raised with higher authorities.

“No final decision has been made regarding the inclusion of this land in the Cantonment Board,” Amjad said. “As of now, the villages mentioned remain part of the West Capital Metropolitan.”

Riaz Mehsud, the Commissioner of Peshawar, also confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Geo Fact Check.

“We have received the letter from the Cantonment Board,” he said. “We have a copy of it and are currently reviewing the ground situation and other related matters.”

Verdict: The letter circulating on social media about extending Peshawar’s cantonment boundaries is indeed authentic.



