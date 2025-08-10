State Dept spokesperson Tammy Bruce nominated as US deputy representative to UN

A collage showing US President Donald Trump and State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. — Reuters/File

Bruce previously worked at Fox News for 20 years.

She will need to be confirmed by US Senate.

Trump praises her for doing a "fantastic job".



WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was nominating State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as the next US deputy representative to the United Nations.

Bruce has been the State Department spokesperson since Trump took office in January.

In a post on social media in which Trump announced her nomination, the president said she did a "fantastic job" as State Department spokesperson. Bruce will need to be confirmed for the role by the US Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds a majority.

During press briefings, she has defended the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions, ranging from an immigration crackdown and visa revocations to US responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza, including a widely condemned armed private aid operation in the Palestinian territory.

Bruce was previously a political contributor and commentator on Fox News for over 20 years.

She has also authored books like "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda" that criticised liberals and left-leaning viewpoints.

In a post after Trump's announcement, Bruce thanked him and suggested that the role was a "few weeks" away. Neither Trump nor Bruce mentioned an exact timeline in their online posts.

"Now I'm blessed that in the next few weeks my commitment to advancing America First leadership and values continues on the global stage in this new post," Bruce wrote on X.

Trump has picked former White House national security adviser Mike Waltz to be his UN envoy. Waltz's Senate confirmation for that role, wherein he will be Bruce's boss, is still due.

Waltz was Trump's national security adviser until he was ousted on May 1 after he was caught up in a March scandal involving a Signal chat among top Trump national security aides on military strikes in Yemen. Trump then nominated Waltz as his UN ambassador.