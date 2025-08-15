Facing US tariffs, India's Modi vows self-reliance

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2025. — Reuters

Modi vows to defend his country's interests "like a wall".

Modi delivers Independence Day address at Red Fort.

"Self-reliance is foundation of developed India," says Indian PM.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is seeking self-reliance with energy independence and the development of its own powerful defence systems, vowing to defend his country's interests "like a wall".

Modi delivered his annual Independence Day address from the imposing ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi at a time when India faces intense pressure and threats of additional tariffs from the United States.

"Self-reliance is the foundation of developed India," Modi said after a flypast of military helicopters scattered flower petals above an invited crowd of thousands.

"Freedom becomes meaningless if someone becomes too dependent on others".

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have been strained by Trump's ultimatum for India to end its purchases of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow as it wages its military offensive in Ukraine.

India has said it "stands ready" to support efforts to end the Ukraine war and endorses a summit to be held between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

But the United States says it will double new import tariffs on India from 25% to 50% by August 27 if New Delhi does not switch crude suppliers.

"We know that we remain dependent on many countries to meet our energy needs", said Modi, leader of the world's most populous nation and its fifth-biggest economy.

"But to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve energy independence."

Modi urged scientists and engineers to focus on building key sectors and technologies including fighter jet engines, semiconductor chips and military hardware systems.

"We will have India-made semiconductor chips in the market by the year's end," Modi said.

He added that the country was also working towards building its own space station and would have a "defence shield" in the next decade, without giving further details.

He did not speak directly about Trump, but said he would "stand like a wall" against any policy that hurts the interests of farmers.

Agriculture employs vast numbers of people in India and has been a key sticking point in trade negotiations.

"When economic selfishness is rising day by day... we must not just sit and worry about the crisis but instead focus on our strengths," Modi said.