Beijing taking bilateral ties with Islamabad to 'new heights', says Chinese FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint press conference in Islamabad on August 21, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Wang Yi pledges deeper Pakistan-China strategic ties.

Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi review CPEC second phase.

Strategic dialogue underscores peace, stability, cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that Beijing is taking its relationship with Islamabad to new heights as he has begun a three-day official visit to Pakistan, highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

FM Wang Yi arrived in the federal capital on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and participating in high-level diplomatic engagements.

He was warmly received at Nur Khan Airbase by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as top diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, were also present to welcome the distinguished guest, a statement issued by the DPM’s Office said.

In a vibrant cultural gesture, a group of children dressed in traditional Pakistani attire greeted Minister Wang with flowers, symbolising the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

During a joint press conference, Dar said that the two sides had held a productive discussion covering all dimensions of bilateral ties, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that Pakistan is determined to advance CPEC’s second phase, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and deepen cooperation, adding that the two countries enjoyed consensus on all major matters.

Dar further said Islamabad valued China’s role in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and stressed that both nations were committed to working together for regional peace, stability and prosperity. He also added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Beijing had been part of the discussions.

Wang Yi said that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China was continuing to strengthen. He underlined that detailed discussions had been held on CPEC’s second phase, reiterating that China regarded Pakistan as a trusted ally. He stressed that regional peace and stability were shared objectives for both countries.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. The dialogue serves as a key platform for both countries to review bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and global issues of mutual interest.

The strategic dialogue will be co-chaired by Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar, further reflecting the close coordination between the two countries.

According to an earlier Foreign Ministry statement, the visit forms part of regular high-level exchanges aimed at further strengthening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China.

The dialogue will reaffirm mutual support on each other’s core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and underline both countries’ commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

According to The News, Wang Yi’s engagements will include meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with a focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progress, economic collaboration, regional security, and defence ties.

The Chinese foreign minister is also expected to meet Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

This is Wang Yi’s first visit to Pakistan since India’s cross-border aggression in May last year and comes weeks after his meeting with Field Marshal Munir in Beijing, a development seen as reinforcing the “ironclad” relationship between Islamabad and Beijing.



— With additional input from Radio Pakistan