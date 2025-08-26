Prince Rahim Aga Khan V inks MoUs on climate change, culture on first visit to Kenya

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V exchanges an MoU with Kenyan President William Ruto on August 26 2025. — AKDN website

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V has commenced an official visit to Kenya from August 25 to 27 at the invitation of President William Ruto — marking his first official visit to East Africa, following his accession in February this year as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims.

Received by President Ruto, Aga Khan V discussed the long-standing warm relations between the Ismaili Imamat and Kenya and the priorities for future cooperation.

Apart from the two dignitaries signing an agreement to reaffirm the deep and long-standing partnership between the Ismaili Imamat and the Government of Kenya, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on general cooperation was also signed to deepen cooperation on issues such as environmental conservation, climate change, urban rehabilitation and cultural heritage.

The agreements support Kenya's priorities for the coming years, which seek to stimulate grassroots economic activity, create opportunities and improve livelihoods for all Kenyans.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V poses for a photo with Kenyan President William Ruto on August 26 2025. — AKDN website

Expressing his views at the occasion, Aga Khan V said: "Our goal is to work alongside the [Kenyan] government as you tackle the emerging challenges of climate change, urban regeneration and delivery of public services".

"Our approach will be to ensure that our programmes are meaningfully aligned with Kenya’s national priorities and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"As in the past, we will continue to mobilise not only our own institutional capacity and resources, but also those of our international partners and investors, for Kenya's benefit," he said.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V speaks during a ceremony on August 26 2025. — AKDN website

Meanwhile, President Ruto remarked, "This moment is both historic and symbolic. It affirms Kenya's deep appreciation of the enduring legacy of the Ismaili Imamat, whose service to humanity has long been a pillar of our national journey."

"For decades, the Aga Khan Development Network has been a trusted ally in Kenya’s development: establishing hospitals and schools that save lives and nurture talent; investing in hospitality, media and insurance to spur growth and create jobs; and advancing cultural and environmental initiatives that safeguard our heritage and strengthen communities," the president added.

Furthermore, President Ruto formally conferred Kenya's highest civilian honour, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) upon Aga Khan V. The award recognises "distinguished and outstanding services to the nation," and was first announced in March 2025.