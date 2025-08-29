Net metering IPPs to add Rs4 per unit burden, says energy minister

Energy Minister Awais Leghari addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari has announced that net metering IPPs are going to be established but cautioned that the mechanism will impose a burden of Rs4 per unit on the public.

He remarked while speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Friday. “We cannot leave this matter as it is,” he added.

The energy minister said that 18 million consumers are already receiving electricity at a 70% discount, adding that many people installed solar panels and reduced their usage to below 200 units, helping cut bills.

“The price of electricity has decreased, and there is a difference in bills. Those who are not seeing a reduction in their electricity bills are blindfolded,” he added.

Rejecting allegations of political appointments, Leghari clarified: “The allegation is not being levelled against us that we are making political appointments. People fight wars for power, but we have empowered the company.”

He added that consumers in flood-affected areas would be provided relief.

During the news conference, the federal minister also received a cheque of Rs20 million from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) CEO, who donated one day’s salary of its staff to support victims of the floods.

On Tuesday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a summary for providing relief to the national grid consumers on account of Rs50 billion collected through the levy on captive power plants.