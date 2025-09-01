 
Geo News

Trump says he will order voter ID requirement for every vote

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he adds

By
Reuters
|

September 01, 2025

US President Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, August 25, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, August 25, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will issue an executive order to require voter identification from every voter.

"Voter ID Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he added.

Trump has long questioned the US electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. 

The president and his Republican allies also have made baseless claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs.

For years, he has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts - a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.

Earlier in August, Trump pledged to issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

However, federal elections are administered at the state level and it is unclear whether the president has the constitutional power to enact such a measure.

The November 3, 2026, elections will be the first nationwide referendum on Trump's domestic and foreign policies since he returned to power in January. 

Democrats will be seeking to break the Republicans' grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to block Trump's domestic agenda.

India committed to improving ties with China on trust and sensitivities, Modi tells Xi video
India committed to improving ties with China on trust and sensitivities, Modi tells Xi
Putin to join President Xi and world leaders at SCO meeting in China
Putin to join President Xi and world leaders at SCO meeting in China
Trump pushes plan to revive 'Department of War'
Trump pushes plan to revive 'Department of War'
Trump scraps India visit amid escalating trade tensions: report
Trump scraps India visit amid escalating trade tensions: report
Asian fraud mastermind now living in Dubai loses £90m property empire and Ferrari
Asian fraud mastermind now living in Dubai loses £90m property empire and Ferrari
Indonesia protest blaze kills 3 as anger erupts over driver death
Indonesia protest blaze kills 3 as anger erupts over driver death
At least 70 killed in capsize of migrant boat off West Africa, says Gambia
At least 70 killed in capsize of migrant boat off West Africa, says Gambia
Trump tariffs ruled mostly illegal by US appeals court
Trump tariffs ruled mostly illegal by US appeals court