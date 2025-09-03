Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

People wade through a flooded road with their belongings after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Around 10,000 evacuated in Delhi, says local media.

More thunderstorms expected on Wednesday.

130 people killed in August alone in north India.

Flooding across northern India killed at least five people on Wednesday, officials said, with more thunderstorms expected and local media reporting that 10,000 people have been evacuated from the river banks in capital Delhi.

The monsoon season in India has been particularly intense this year, killing at least 130 people in August alone in north India, wiping out villages and destroying infrastructure.

The latest round of flooding has hit northern Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the Chenab and Tawi rivers have risen above the danger mark at several spots.

The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads, disconnecting parts of the mountainous regions of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Himachal from the rest of India.

At least five people were killed on Wednesday after landslides battered Rajouri and Mandi districts in IIOJK and Himachal Pradesh respectively, officials said.

Flood-affected people wait in line to receive free food, distributed at a transit camp, after the water level of river Yamuna rose due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, with more downpours expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Water Commission said the swollen Yamuna had breached its danger mark on Tuesday in Delhi.

Local media reported that nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government along the main highways as a precautionary measure for those living in low-lying areas.

Residents living along the Yamuna in Delhi were evacuated in 2023 as well after floodwaters entered their homes and the river hit its highest level in 45 years.

Many tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh have been hit by landslides in recent weeks, as raging rivers damaged infrastructure.

People walk across a bridge after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Educational institutions were ordered shut, authorities said, asking people to remain indoors due to flood warnings.

In neighbouring Punjab, the government said 30 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 evacuated since August 1.

Water gushing through the plains in India's breadbasket Punjab state has destroyed 150,000 hectares of crops, the government said on Tuesday.

Continuous rain prompted authorities to release water from dams, which has caused flooding in plains in India and Pakistan in recent days.

On the other side of the border, Pakistani authorities issued an alert for more floods in the eastern heartland province of Punjab on Wednesday, after India warned it would release water downstream from its dams, officials said.

A man wades through a flooded road with his children after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

New Delhi has previously given four such warnings to Islamabad, the officials said.

The worst floods in four decades have killed at least 43 people in Punjab, with more than 3.3 million affected since August 26, the provincial disaster management authority said.

The death toll across the country since the start of the monsoon season in late June stands at 881, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.