River of faith

A woman records a video at she stands on Ravi bridge, following the monsoon rains and rising water level of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 29, 2025. — Reuters

The Ravi River is known as a symbol of prosperity for centuries. Its waves carried joy to the people who lived on its banks. But time changed as the majestic Ravi, which once nourished civilisations in Punjab, was forcibly stopped from flowing towards the Pakistani side.

However, recently, a miraculous sight unfolded when, after 38 long years, the Ravi succeeded in overcoming all hurdles and triumphantly entered Pakistan, once again to embrace the Indus River. This return is not just a normal event but a historical moment filled with spirituality, faith, and symbolism.

Among the great rivers of India’s thousands of years of history, the Ravi holds a significant place of reverence. In the Vedas, referred to as "Iravati", the sacred river is attributed to the goddess of purity and fertility. Bathing in its waters is believed to cleanse both body and soul.

The ancient epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata also speak of several battles fought between good and evil on its banks. Much like the Ganges, the waters of River Ravi are used in worship, rituals, and offerings, considered auspicious for blessings and good fortune.

Two and a half millennia ago, the Ravi achieved further sanctity when Siddhartha of Nepal — the prince who is known as Gautam Buddha — journeyed along its waters. On its banks, he cut his generous hairs and embraced the life of a monk.

For Buddhists, Ravi represents the cycle of birth, renewal, and transformation. That's why many stupas and ashrams were built along its shores, spreading the message of peace and compassion.

For the Jains, too, nature is most sacred, and the Ravi symbolises purity and survival. In the past, Jain saints used to perform worship and holy rituals on its banks and built temples to honour life and the divine.

Sikhism, born in Punjab, is deeply connected to the Ravi. Baba Guru Nanak spent his final years in Kartarpur Sahib, on the Ravi’s edge, and after his demise, the river embraced his remains. Thus, for Sikhs, Ravi is not just a river but a guardian of their spirituality.

During the Mughal era, the city of Lahore, on the Ravi banks, emerged as one of the most glorious and prosperous cities. Several magnificent sites, including the Shahi Qilla and Shalimar Gardens, bloomed with the Ravi’s waters. At the Badshahi Masjid, Muslim worshippers performed ablution (wuzu) with the Ravi's waters before offering prayers five times in a day. It was during this era that the Sanskrit name "‘Ravi" became popular, replacing its ancient Vedic title.

In my view, the Ravi is not just a river but a spiritual entity binding diverse traditions. It has witnessed every chapter of our regional history — Vedic chants, Buddhist meditations, Jain penance, Sikh rituals, Islamic prayers, and even the struggle for independence during the British rule as well as the cross-border migrations at the time of Partition in 1947.

Even today, sacred sites like Kartarpur remind us of the Ravi’s pivotal role in promoting interfaith harmony, tolerance and coexistence.

For Hindus living in Pakistan, the Ravi remains as holy as the Ganges or Yamuna. Unfortunate circumstances have separated us from its holy waters, but its majestic return reminds us that a river never betrays its nature. Humans may block its flow temporarily, but they can't stop it from coming back to its natural path.

Today, the Ravi is speaking to every Pakistani in the language of its waves as: "I was separated by force, but I have returned to my motherland — not just as water, but to deliver the message of prosperity and spirituality. I am back to cleanse, to nurture, and to unite with the Indus River. Yes, I regret the destruction of floods, but remember: this is not my cruelty. It is due to the negligence of human-beings, tampering with nature, and disunity in the region".



The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council. He posts @RVankwani



Originally published in The News